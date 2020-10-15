Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.64

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and traded as high as $0.67. Lightwave Logic shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 138,299 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $61.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.68.

Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Lightwave Logic, Inc, a technology company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for the fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in designing and synthesizing organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

