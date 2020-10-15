Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.91

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.91 and traded as high as $12.24. Blue Bird shares last traded at $11.76, with a volume of 132,248 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLBD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $318.08 million, a PE ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.49.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. The company had revenue of $189.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 41.2% in the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 274,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 80,291 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 21.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 268,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 47,860 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 19,670 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Bird in the second quarter worth about $2,951,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 18.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 21,323 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

