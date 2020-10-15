Plexus (LON:POS) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.43

Plexus Holdings PLC (LON:POS) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.43 and traded as high as $13.00. Plexus shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 90,099 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 10.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 12.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 million and a P/E ratio of -3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79.

Plexus Company Profile (LON:POS)

Plexus Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and services for the oil and gas industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It principally markets POS-GRIP, a patented method of engineering for oil and gas field wellheads, connectors, and metal-to-metal sealing, which includes deforming one tubular member against another in the elastic range to effect gripping and sealing.

