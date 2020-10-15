Ab Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,887.58

Ab Dynamics PLC (LON:ABDP) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,887.58 and traded as high as $2,150.00. Ab Dynamics shares last traded at $2,100.00, with a volume of 15,064 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ab Dynamics in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.

Get Ab Dynamics alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,887.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,684.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.47.

AB Dynamics Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures test equipment for vehicle suspension, steering, noise, and vibration in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company also provides a range of services, which include analysis, design, prototype manufacture, testing, and development.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Ab Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ab Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.