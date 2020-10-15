Powin Energy (OTCMKTS:PWON) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.92

Powin Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:PWON) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and traded as high as $0.95. Powin Energy shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 250 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08.

Powin Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PWON)

Powin Energy Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and provides integrated battery energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial and industrial, and microgrid applications. Its primary product is the Stack140, a modular, flexible, purpose-built battery string that is scalable from a single unit to multiple megawatts of capacity.

