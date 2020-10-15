Short Interest in China XD Plastics Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CXDC) Drops By 46.3%

China XD Plastics Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CXDC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the September 15th total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China XD Plastics stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of China XD Plastics Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CXDC) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.46% of China XD Plastics worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

China XD Plastics stock opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $79.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. China XD Plastics has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07.

China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. China XD Plastics had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $283.22 million for the quarter.

About China XD Plastics

China XD Plastics Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in the People's Republic of China and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Its modified plastics are used to fabricate various auto components, including exteriors consisting of automobile bumpers, rearview and sideview mirrors, and license plate parts; interiors, such as door panels, dashboards, steering wheels, glove compartments, and safety belt components; and functional components comprising air conditioner casings, heating and ventilation casings, engine covers, and air ducts.

