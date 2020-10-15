JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. JPMorgan Chase & Co. earned a media sentiment score of 1.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s analysis:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $100.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $305.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.73.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Several research firms have commented on JPM. Goldman Sachs Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Independent Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Atlantic Securities raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.51.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

