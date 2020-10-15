Short Interest in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Drops By 55.6%

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ CSPI opened at $8.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.87 million, a PE ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.83. CSP has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $15.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.53.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.53 million during the quarter. CSP had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 2.66%.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security and managed services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, and storage interconnect markets; ARC Series adapters for financial trading and network monitoring; and nVoy Series products comprising 100G Packet Broker and 10G Packet Recorder, and specialized software under the Myricom brand.

