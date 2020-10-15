Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 173,500 shares, an increase of 147.9% from the September 15th total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $388,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 27,355 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 20,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,072,000.

NASDAQ:CSQ opened at $14.08 on Thursday. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

