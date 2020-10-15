Short Interest in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) Expands By 141.8%

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, an increase of 141.8% from the September 15th total of 9,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 413,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 23,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $242,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,766. Company insiders own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFFA. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in CF Finance Acquisition by 20,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,000 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CF Finance Acquisition by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,864,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,019 shares during the period. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in CF Finance Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,395,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CF Finance Acquisition by 321.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 896,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after acquiring an additional 684,092 shares during the period. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its holdings in CF Finance Acquisition by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 667,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after acquiring an additional 455,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CFFA opened at $10.35 on Thursday. CF Finance Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38.

CF Finance Acquisition Company Profile

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

