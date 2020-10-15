Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Short Interest Up 175.0% in September

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Data I/O stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 2.45% of Data I/O worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Data I/O alerts:

Shares of Data I/O stock opened at $3.97 on Thursday. Data I/O has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.30 million, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter. Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 15.44%.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. The company provides PSV handlers offline automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an inline automated programming systems.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.