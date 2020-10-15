Short Interest in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Rises By 111.1%

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 111.1% from the September 15th total of 6,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Conifer stock opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.17. Conifer has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.60.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 million. Conifer had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. Research analysts forecast that Conifer will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CNFR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Conifer in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conifer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Conifer stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) by 25,128.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,431 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.37% of Conifer worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

