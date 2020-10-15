Short Interest in CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND (NASDAQ:CHI) Declines By 42.6%

CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND (NASDAQ:CHI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the September 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 20,986 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND in the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,367,000 after buying an additional 120,080 shares during the period.

CHI stock opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40. CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 13th.

About CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

