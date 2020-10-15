Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.80 Million

Analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) will report $4.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $7.00 million. Alpine Immune Sciences reported sales of $290,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,555.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year sales of $11.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 million to $16.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $38.83 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $46.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.30). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 125.54% and a negative net margin of 1,120.46%. The company had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million.

Several research firms have commented on ALPN. Cowen began coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

ALPN opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.18. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences stock. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

