iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Short Interest Down 75.8% in September

iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 75.8% from the September 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF stock opened at $25.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.02. iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $33.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 30.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 378,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after acquiring an additional 87,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 11,273 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 166.3% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 25,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter.

