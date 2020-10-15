Contrasting Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) and USA Compression Partners (NASDAQ:USAC)

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) and USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Altus Midstream and USA Compression Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Midstream $135.80 million 1.25 -$1.34 billion $175.60 0.06 USA Compression Partners $698.36 million 1.53 $39.13 million $0.03 368.33

USA Compression Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Altus Midstream. Altus Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than USA Compression Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Altus Midstream and USA Compression Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Midstream 0 0 0 0 N/A USA Compression Partners 1 4 2 0 2.14

USA Compression Partners has a consensus price target of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 20.66%. Given USA Compression Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe USA Compression Partners is more favorable than Altus Midstream.

Risk and Volatility

Altus Midstream has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, USA Compression Partners has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.3% of USA Compression Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Altus Midstream shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Altus Midstream and USA Compression Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Midstream -276.06% 1,143.02% 35.86% USA Compression Partners -84.00% 4.19% 1.04%

Summary

USA Compression Partners beats Altus Midstream on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks. The company is based in Houston, Texas. Altus Midstream Company is a subsidiary of Apache Midstream LLC.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment. It also provides compression services in various shale plays, including the Utica, Marcellus, Permian Basin, Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Mississippi Lime, Granite Wash, Woodford, Barnett, Haynesville, Niobrara, and Fayetteville shales. As of December 31, 2017, the company had approximately 1,799,781 horsepower in its fleet. It serves oil companies; and independent producers, processors, gatherers, and transporters of natural gas and crude oil. USA Compression GP, LLC operates as the general partner of USA Compression Partners, LP. The company was formerly known as Compression Holdings, LP, and changed its name to USA Compression Partners, LP in June 2011. USA Compression Partners, LP was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

