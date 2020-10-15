Unity Software (NYSE:U) Coverage Initiated at Wedbush

Equities research analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.86% from the stock’s current price.

U has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.09.

Shares of U opened at $90.02 on Tuesday. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $102.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Unity Software stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

