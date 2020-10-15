UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Investment analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the cloud computing company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.29.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $140.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.85 and a 200-day moving average of $142.76. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $98.34 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.26.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.08 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 201.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 19,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $2,680,314.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total transaction of $92,483.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,072,605.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,885 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,725 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,528 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.3% during the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 3,100 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 2.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 28.4% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 538 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 11.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

