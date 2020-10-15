The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm. The Company manages an investment vehicle segment which includes corporate private equity, real assets, global credit and investment solutions. The Carlyle Group Inc. is based in Washington, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average of $26.17.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 13.03% and a positive return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 24,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $625,250.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,659.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 230,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $29,588,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 418,682 shares of company stock worth $34,773,061 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $404,666,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth about $113,980,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,498,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,733,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,010,000. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

