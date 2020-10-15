Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) to Sell

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNFinance Holdings Limited provides home equity loan services principally in China. It facilitates loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The Company’s primary target borrower segment is MSE owners who own real properties in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. CNFinance Holdings Limited is based in China. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised CNFinance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE CNF opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 449.45 and a current ratio of 449.45. The company has a market cap of $220.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.62. CNFinance has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.23.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. CNFinance had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $44.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNFinance will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CNFinance stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

