Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) to “Hold”

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allakos Inc. is a clinical stage bio-technology company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Allakos Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Allakos alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $81.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 1.07. Allakos has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $139.99.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.19). On average, analysts forecast that Allakos will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLK. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Allakos during the second quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Allakos during the first quarter worth $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Allakos during the first quarter worth $57,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Allakos by 182.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Allakos during the second quarter worth $116,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allakos (ALLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.