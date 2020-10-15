Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) versus Britannia Bulk (NYSE:BBLKF) Critical Contrast

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) and Britannia Bulk (OTCMKTS:BBLKF) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ship Finance International and Britannia Bulk, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ship Finance International 0 4 1 0 2.20 Britannia Bulk 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ship Finance International currently has a consensus price target of $11.54, suggesting a potential upside of 52.44%. Given Ship Finance International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ship Finance International is more favorable than Britannia Bulk.

Volatility & Risk

Ship Finance International has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Britannia Bulk has a beta of 87.77, meaning that its share price is 8,677% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.0% of Ship Finance International shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ship Finance International and Britannia Bulk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ship Finance International -10.11% 11.31% 3.05% Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ship Finance International and Britannia Bulk’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ship Finance International $458.85 million 1.97 $89.18 million $1.09 6.94 Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ship Finance International has higher revenue and earnings than Britannia Bulk.

Summary

Ship Finance International beats Britannia Bulk on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ship Finance International Company Profile

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Britannia Bulk Company Profile

Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides drybulk shipping and maritime logistics services. It primarily transports coal, fertilizers, scrap metals, iron-ore, grain, and other bulk cargoes from the Baltic region to Northern and Western Europe. The company's logistics services include port modification, fendering, lightening, dredging of berths, maximizing vessel throughput in ports, provision of floating cranes, and self-discharging equipment. The company serves power companies, coal producers, and commodity trading houses. Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. was formerly known as Britannia Bulk PLC and changed its name to Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. in June 2008. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. As of 2010, Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. is in liquidation.

