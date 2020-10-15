COMPANHIA PARAN/S (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) versus Entergy (OTCMKTS:ETR) Critical Analysis

COMPANHIA PARAN/S (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) and Entergy (NYSE:ETR) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

COMPANHIA PARAN/S has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entergy has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for COMPANHIA PARAN/S and Entergy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COMPANHIA PARAN/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Entergy 0 4 10 0 2.71

Entergy has a consensus target price of $116.29, indicating a potential upside of 9.95%. Given Entergy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Entergy is more favorable than COMPANHIA PARAN/S.

Dividends

COMPANHIA PARAN/S pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Entergy pays an annual dividend of $3.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Entergy pays out 68.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Entergy has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares COMPANHIA PARAN/S and Entergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COMPANHIA PARAN/S 17.67% 16.72% 7.78% Entergy 11.95% 11.36% 2.23%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares COMPANHIA PARAN/S and Entergy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COMPANHIA PARAN/S $3.95 billion 0.74 $504.25 million N/A N/A Entergy $10.88 billion 1.95 $1.26 billion $5.40 19.59

Entergy has higher revenue and earnings than COMPANHIA PARAN/S.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.7% of Entergy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Entergy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Entergy beats COMPANHIA PARAN/S on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About COMPANHIA PARAN/S

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in 394 municipalities in the State of Paraná and in the municipality of Porto União in the State of Santa Catarina. The company also provides telecommunication services to corporate clients, including supermarkets, universities, banks, Internet service providers, and television networks, as well as to retail clients; and broadband Internet access to public elementary and middle schools. In addition, it supplies piped gas to 39,377 customers, including thermoelectric plants, cogeneration plants, gas stations, other businesses, and residences through a gas distribution network covering 812 kilometers in the State of Paraná. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas. Its Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment engages in the ownership, operation, and decommissioning of nuclear power plants located in the northern United States; sale of electric power to wholesale customers; provision of services to other nuclear power plant owners; and owning interests in non-nuclear power plants that sell electric power to wholesale customers. This segment sells energy to retail power providers, utilities, electric power co-operatives, power trading organizations, and other power generation companies. The company's power plants have approximately 30,000 megawatts (MW) of electric generating capacity, including approximately 9,000 MW of nuclear power. The company delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Entergy Corporation was founded in 1949 and is based in New Orleans, Louisiana.

