Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVA. Bank of America lowered shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

In other Avista news, Director R John Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,415.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $128,923. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Avista by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 18,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Avista by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avista by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Avista by 236.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 95,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 67,332 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Avista by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 601,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the period. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avista stock opened at $34.34 on Thursday. Avista has a 12-month low of $32.09 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). Avista had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avista will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 93.10%.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

