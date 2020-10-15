Chart Industries (GTLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Chart Industries to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Chart Industries has set its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance at 3.00-3.50 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Chart Industries to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GTLS opened at $83.67 on Thursday. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $84.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.40 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.62.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GTLS. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Chart Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Chart Industries from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

Earnings History for Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)

