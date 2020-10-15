Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OSPN. BidaskClub raised Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Onespan in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on Onespan from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

In other news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 53,547 shares of Onespan stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,608,016.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,292,305 shares in the company, valued at $128,897,919.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSPN. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Onespan during the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Onespan during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onespan during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Onespan during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Onespan during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSPN stock opened at $26.28 on Thursday. Onespan has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.16, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Onespan had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $54.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Onespan will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

