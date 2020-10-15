Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on PTE. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polarityte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Polarityte by 17.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,265,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 189,141 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Polarityte during the first quarter worth $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Polarityte by 408.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 31,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Polarityte by 76.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 135,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Polarityte by 200.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 54,552 shares during the last quarter. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polarityte stock opened at $1.08 on Thursday. Polarityte has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $42.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.62.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. Polarityte had a negative return on equity of 179.96% and a negative net margin of 1,152.56%. The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Polarityte will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polarityte Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

