Brokerages Anticipate Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect that Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) will report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Compugen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.10). Compugen posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compugen will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Compugen.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CGEN. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Compugen from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Compugen in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Compugen by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compugen by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compugen by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Compugen by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Compugen by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Compugen stock opened at $17.48 on Thursday. Compugen has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.78.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

Earnings History and Estimates for Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN)

