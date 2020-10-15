$0.07 EPS Expected for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TransAlta’s earnings. TransAlta reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAlta will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TransAlta.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.19). TransAlta had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $315.26 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised TransAlta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. AltaCorp Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, CIBC lowered TransAlta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.15.

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at $6.47 on Thursday. TransAlta has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -144.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TransAlta by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,169,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,238 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TransAlta by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,588,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 797,999 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in TransAlta by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,222,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 103,004 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in TransAlta by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 635,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 83,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in TransAlta by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 486,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 24,686 shares in the last quarter. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransAlta (TAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.