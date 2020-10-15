Analysts Expect Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Monmouth R.E. Inv. also reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Monmouth R.E. Inv..

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

MNR stock opened at $14.27 on Thursday. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.86 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,866,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,969,000 after buying an additional 68,163 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,387,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,024,000 after buying an additional 279,056 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,954,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,603,000 after buying an additional 53,958 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,927,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,924,000 after buying an additional 302,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,350,000 after buying an additional 122,178 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

