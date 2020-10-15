Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) to announce earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.50. Manulife Financial posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Manulife Financial.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.91%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MFC shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Manulife Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 13.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,071,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,911,000 after purchasing an additional 257,883 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 32,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $454,000. 47.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.45. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $21.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.2111 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

