Zacks: Analysts Expect International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) will announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.29. International Money Express posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $85.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.25 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 55.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IMXI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. International Money Express currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

In other news, insider Shami Patel sold 12,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $202,342.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,848.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jose Perez-Villarreal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $844,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 126,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,289.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,072,794 shares of company stock worth $65,394,824. Insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in International Money Express by 110.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in International Money Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in International Money Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in International Money Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in International Money Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI opened at $14.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $567.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.36. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

