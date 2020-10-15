Zacks: Analysts Expect Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cloudera’s earnings. Cloudera reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cloudera.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $214.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLDR. Barclays increased their price target on Cloudera from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cloudera from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Cloudera from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

Shares of NYSE CLDR opened at $11.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.56. Cloudera has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Cloudera news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,074,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,292.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Cloudera by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Cloudera by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

