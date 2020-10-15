Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Northwest Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $133.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.99 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 6.97%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NWBI. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of NWBI opened at $9.98 on Thursday. Northwest Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the second quarter worth $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 233.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 32.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 11.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

