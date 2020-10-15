Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) to report $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.42. Civista Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Civista Bancshares.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $28.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.55 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 24.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CIVB shares. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.75 target price for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Civista Bancshares from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Civista Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.05.

Shares of CIVB stock opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Civista Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $24.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 19th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 117.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 26,771 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 43.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the first quarter worth $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 29.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 32.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 27,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Civista Bancshares (CIVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.