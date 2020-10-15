Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) to announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. Sirius XM reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sirius XM.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 141.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sirius XM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.65. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. Sirius XM has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $7.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Sirius XM announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 5.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 425,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 23,507 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 34.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the first quarter worth $1,393,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 4.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 700,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 31,424 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 41.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 472,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 137,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sirius XM (SIRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.