Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock Price Down 5.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) shares traded down 5.3% on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $93.00 to $90.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Schrödinger traded as low as $58.36 and last traded at $58.95. 1,630,680 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 1,307,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.25.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Schrödinger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

In other news, Director Richard Friesner sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total transaction of $31,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 605,450 shares in the company, valued at $37,562,118. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 216,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $11,637,045.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,901,868 shares of company stock valued at $291,157,671.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 3.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 125.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Schrödinger in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Schrödinger by 21.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Schrödinger in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 7.13.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $23.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schrödinger Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDGR)

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

