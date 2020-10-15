Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) PT Raised to $11.25 at Raymond James

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $9.75 to $11.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 61.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MLLGF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Mullen Group from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Mullen Group from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mullen Group from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. CIBC increased their price objective on Mullen Group from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mullen Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.46.

Mullen Group stock opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. Mullen Group has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $7.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5.47.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

