Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.34

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.34 and traded as low as $16.55. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares last traded at $16.55, with a volume of 428 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $95.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.97 million for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 8.57%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.95% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers various deposit products. The company's loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, as well as agricultural loans.

