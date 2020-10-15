Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Aphria from $12.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th.

Aphria stock opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. Aphria has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 5.30.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.64 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aphria will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

