Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter.

Persons that wish to listen to the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $25.30 on Thursday. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.67, a PEG ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.55.

AXTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.58.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 534,959 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $12,106,122.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 40,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $980,568.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 620,384 shares of company stock worth $14,200,890. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

