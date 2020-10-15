OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for OSI Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on OSI Systems from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. OSI Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.33.

OSIS opened at $79.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.14. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $49.96 and a 1-year high of $102.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.12.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.12. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $1,993,908.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 539,443 shares in the company, valued at $42,216,809.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Good sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $96,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,116 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,708 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter worth $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter worth $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 224.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 25.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.