FY2021 EPS Estimates for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Albemarle in a report released on Sunday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $4.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.15. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $764.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.31 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 12.99%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Vertical Group upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.38.

ALB opened at $94.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.40. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth $1,788,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Albemarle by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Albemarle by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Albemarle by 106.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 9.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $13,606,590.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,483,406.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $5,901,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 243,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,313,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.