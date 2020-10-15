Lucid (OTCMKTS:LCDX) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.68

Lucid Inc (OTCMKTS:LCDX) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.68 and traded as low as $0.46. Lucid shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 54,361 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68.

About Lucid (OTCMKTS:LCDX)

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc, a medical technologies company, designs, develops, and markets imaging solutions that shows tissue at the cellular level in the United States. The company provides VivaScope 1500, a reflectance confocal imaging system that enables clinicians and researchers to capture confocal images that depict cellular structures of living tissue; and VivaScope 3000, a hand-held in vivo reflectance confocal microscope for skin imaging.

