Prime Global Capital Group (OTCMKTS:PGCG) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.08

Shares of Prime Global Capital Group Inc (OTCMKTS:PGCG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.07. Prime Global Capital Group shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 523 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08.

Prime Global Capital Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PGCG)

Prime Global Capital Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in real estate and plantation businesses in Malaysia. The company acquires, develops, manages, operates, and sells commercial and residential real estate properties, primarily in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor. It also cultivates and sells of oil palm to third party oil mill processors, refineries, and product manufacturers; and manages and operates durian plantation.

