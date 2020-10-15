Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $163.87 and last traded at $163.86, with a volume of 17890 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.12.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.16.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 15.1% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 10.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 24.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 118,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,976,000 after acquiring an additional 23,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

