Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.46

Taitron Components Inc. (NASDAQ:TAIT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.46 and traded as low as $2.31. Taitron Components shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 6,857 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.00 and a quick ratio of 7.01.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, transistors, and diodes.

