Pennant International Group (LON:PEN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $39.63

Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.63 and traded as low as $38.00. Pennant International Group shares last traded at $38.02, with a volume of 9,462 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $12.76 million and a P/E ratio of -4.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 34.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 39.63.

Pennant International Group (LON:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 21st. The company reported GBX (8.88) (($0.12)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Pennant International Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated training and support solutions, products, and services in the United Kingdom, North America, and Australasia. The company offers generic training equipment, including hydraulic systems principles, generic flying controls, generic hand skill, integrated avionics maintenance, and basic flying control rod trainers, as well as wiring boards for use in aeronautical engineering colleges and academies.

