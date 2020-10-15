DA Davidson Weighs in on Costco Wholesale Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Costco Wholesale in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 11th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the retailer will post earnings of $9.46 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.49. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on COST. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.65.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $378.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $383.87. The company has a market cap of $166.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $349.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.80.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,289 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,165 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total transaction of $419,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,562,912.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total transaction of $1,370,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,931,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

