Rotala PLC (ROL.L) (LON:ROL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.71

Rotala PLC (ROL.L) (LON:ROL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.71 and traded as low as $23.00. Rotala PLC (ROL.L) shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 39,807 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 26.71.

In other news, insider Robert Dunn bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £9,600 ($12,542.46). Also, insider Simon Lee Dunn bought 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,839.04).

Rotala PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and public and private individuals. It is also involved in the property holding business. Rotala PLC was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

